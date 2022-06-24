We Analyzed the Future Direction of NOW Inc. (DNOW), Here is What We Found

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) went down by -6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.55. The company’s stock price has collected -13.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc. (NYSE :DNOW) Right Now?

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNOW is at 1.64.

The average price from analysts is $13.38, which is $4.42 above the current price. DNOW currently public float of 109.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNOW was 746.79K shares.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW stocks went down by -13.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.63% and a quarterly performance of -15.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for NOW Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.09% for DNOW stocks with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $12 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DNOW, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

DNOW Trading at -16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW fell by -13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, NOW Inc. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNOW starting from Cherechinsky David A, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $7.44 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cherechinsky David A now owns 245,876 shares of NOW Inc., valued at $104,160 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.