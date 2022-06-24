We Analyzed the Future Direction of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP), Here is What We Found

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) went up by 13.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s stock price has collected 9.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ :HAPP) Right Now?

HAPP currently public float of 26.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAPP was 1.63M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HAPP’s Market Performance

HAPP stocks went up by 9.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.26% and a quarterly performance of -37.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.83% for Happiness Development Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.12% for HAPP stocks with a simple moving average of -55.16% for the last 200 days.

HAPP Trading at 8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.65%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAPP rose by +30.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1900. In addition, Happiness Development Group Limited saw -63.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.13 for the present operating margin

+25.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Happiness Development Group Limited stands at +1.10. The total capital return value is set at 1.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.90. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.