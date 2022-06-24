We Analyzed the Future Direction of AGCO Corporation (AGCO), Here is What We Found

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) went down by -8.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.82. The company’s stock price has collected -14.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that AGCO, Corteva Earnings Show Farming Stocks Can Work in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE :AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for AGCO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $157.65, which is $61.67 above the current price. AGCO currently public float of 61.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCO was 795.05K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stocks went down by -14.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.12% and a quarterly performance of -28.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for AGCO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.39% for AGCO stocks with a simple moving average of -19.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $129 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AGCO, setting the target price at $127 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

AGCO Trading at -21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.41. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw -13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from LONG LARA THRUSH, who sale 900 shares at the price of $117.55 back on Feb 25. After this action, LONG LARA THRUSH now owns 2,430 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $105,795 using the latest closing price.

BECK ANDREW H, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of AGCO Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $131.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that BECK ANDREW H is holding 100,365 shares at $3,295,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +8.05. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.