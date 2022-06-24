Wall Street Pummels Foot Locker Inc. (FL) After Recent Earnings Report

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/20/22 that Foot Locker Stock Rises as Profit Tops Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE :FL) Right Now?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Foot Locker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.10, which is $3.08 above the current price. FL currently public float of 92.88M and currently shorts hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FL was 2.63M shares.

FL’s Market Performance

FL stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.35% and a quarterly performance of -6.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Foot Locker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.94% for FL stocks with a simple moving average of -27.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $34 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

FL Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.80. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -33.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Page Andrew E, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $33.02 back on May 26. After this action, Page Andrew E now owns 576 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $69,342 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 3,650 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Maurer John A is holding 22,454 shares at $113,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.52 for the present operating margin

+32.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +9.97. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.