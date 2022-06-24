Wall Street Praises Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) After Recent Earnings Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s stock price has collected -0.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE :BKD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKD is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.03, which is $2.23 above the current price. BKD currently public float of 184.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKD was 2.25M shares.

BKD’s Market Performance

BKD stocks went down by -0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.76% and a quarterly performance of -28.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.67% for BKD stocks with a simple moving average of -22.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.80 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKD, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

BKD Trading at -18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw -6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from BAIER LUCINDA M, who sale 73,991 shares at the price of $6.76 back on Mar 01. After this action, BAIER LUCINDA M now owns 1,717,661 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $499,876 using the latest closing price.

HICKS GEORGE T, the EVP & Treasurer of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., sale 700 shares at $6.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that HICKS GEORGE T is holding 248,976 shares at $4,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.