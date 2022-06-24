USA Truck Inc. (USAK) Just Got Our Attention

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) went up by 110.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.09. The company’s stock price has collected -5.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ :USAK) Right Now?

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USAK is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for USA Truck Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is -$0.76 below the current price. USAK currently public float of 7.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USAK was 146.12K shares.

USAK’s Market Performance

USAK stocks went down by -5.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.57% and a quarterly performance of -32.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for USA Truck Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 97.69% for USAK stocks with a simple moving average of 64.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for USAK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for USAK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $39 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USAK reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for USAK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to USAK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

USAK Trading at 92.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +98.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAK rose by +119.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, USA Truck Inc. saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.14 for the present operating margin

+8.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Truck Inc. stands at +3.49. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.