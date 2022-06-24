Titan International Inc. (TWI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went down by -18.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s stock price has collected -24.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE :TWI) Right Now?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWI is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $8.49 above the current price. TWI currently public float of 58.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWI was 568.86K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stocks went down by -24.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.75% and a quarterly performance of -1.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Titan International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.99% for TWI stocks with a simple moving average of 28.06% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at -12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -16.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI fell by -24.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.22. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw 32.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from Reitz Paul G, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.95 back on Jun 21. After this action, Reitz Paul G now owns 252,413 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $718,128 using the latest closing price.

Eheli Anthony, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Titan International Inc., sale 1,090 shares at $15.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Eheli Anthony is holding 30,254 shares at $17,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.78 for the present operating margin

+13.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at +2.79. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.