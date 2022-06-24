Sysco Corporation (SYY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.53. The company’s stock price has collected 0.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that AMC, Moderna, Kansas City Southern: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE :SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Sysco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.08, which is $13.99 above the current price. SYY currently public float of 506.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYY was 2.32M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.85% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Sysco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.14% for SYY stocks with a simple moving average of 0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $98 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to SYY, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

SYY Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.94. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Alt Aaron E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $80.09 back on Jun 21. After this action, Alt Aaron E now owns 14,220 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $80,090 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 32,324 shares at $4,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.10 for the present operating margin

+17.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 69.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corporation (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 761.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.39. Total debt to assets is 55.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 722.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.11 and the total asset turnover is 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.