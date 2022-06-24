Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST)

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) went up by 12.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.79. The company’s stock price has collected 14.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :OST) Right Now?

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OST currently public float of 6.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OST was 2.86M shares.

OST’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.61% for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.52% for OST stocks with a simple moving average of -37.39% for the last 200 days.

OST Trading at -37.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares surge +12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +14.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9400. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. saw -94.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 4.90 for asset returns.