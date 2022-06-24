LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) went down by -5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $220.80. The company’s stock price has collected -5.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is at 0.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $234.55, which is $58.32 above the current price. LPLA currently public float of 79.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPLA was 997.59K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stocks went down by -5.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.21% and a quarterly performance of -3.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.57% for LPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $242 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $184. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to LPLA, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

LPLA Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.03. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw 11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 19,508 shares at the price of $200.36 back on May 27. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 162,608 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $3,908,623 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 19,508 shares at $194.21 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 162,608 shares at $3,788,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+28.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.96. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.