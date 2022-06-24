Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) went down by -5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.61. The company’s stock price has collected -13.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE :WFG) Right Now?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WFG is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.98, which is $52.88 above the current price. WFG currently public float of 70.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WFG was 402.88K shares.

WFG’s Market Performance

WFG stocks went down by -13.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.76% and a quarterly performance of -20.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.73% for WFG stocks with a simple moving average of -17.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFG stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for WFG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFG in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $105 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

WFG Trading at -16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -15.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFG fell by -13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.94. In addition, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. saw -24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

+42.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. stands at +28.02. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 31.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.