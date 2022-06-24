Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON)?

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) went up by 17.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s stock price has collected 3.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :TNON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tenon Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. TNON currently public float of 5.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNON was 467.82K shares.

TNON’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.37% for Tenon Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.47% for TNON stocks with a simple moving average of -75.53% for the last 200 days.

TNON Trading at -75.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.23%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNON rose by +19.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Tenon Medical Inc. saw -89.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4043.01 for the present operating margin

-5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenon Medical Inc. stands at -4410.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.