Here’s Our Rant About Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went up by 13.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.99. The company’s stock price has collected 27.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.50, which is $9.06 above the current price. TWST currently public float of 52.38M and currently shorts hold a 11.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 1.11M shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 27.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.84% and a quarterly performance of -18.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.62% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -45.69% for the last 200 days.

TWST Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +27.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.49. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -50.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Green Paula, who sale 10,067 shares at the price of $30.47 back on Jun 15. After this action, Green Paula now owns 14,727 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $306,723 using the latest closing price.

THORBURN JAMES M, the Chief Financial Officer of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 923 shares at $36.90 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that THORBURN JAMES M is holding 44,463 shares at $34,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -114.94. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -23.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.