Here’s Our Rant About Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) went down by -9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.99. The company’s stock price has collected -17.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ :PLL) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $100.07, which is $57.84 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PLL was 527.24K shares.

PLL’s Market Performance

PLL stocks went down by -17.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.86% and a quarterly performance of -40.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for Piedmont Lithium Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.23% for PLL stocks with a simple moving average of -27.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $90 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLL reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for PLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Clarksons Platou gave a rating of “Buy” to PLL, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

PLL Trading at -30.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL fell by -17.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.62. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc. saw -20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from Phillips Keith D., who sale 3,944 shares at the price of $50.07 back on Jun 16. After this action, Phillips Keith D. now owns 101,544 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc., valued at $197,491 using the latest closing price.

Phillips Keith D., the President and CEO of Piedmont Lithium Inc., sale 3,837 shares at $47.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Phillips Keith D. is holding 96,051 shares at $183,696 based on the most recent closing price.