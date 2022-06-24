Here’s Our Rant About Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) went up by 12.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.35. The company’s stock price has collected 23.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ :DOMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOMO is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Domo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.33, which is $34.47 above the current price. DOMO currently public float of 28.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMO was 379.89K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stocks went up by 23.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.38% and a quarterly performance of -35.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.46% for Domo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.36% for DOMO stocks with a simple moving average of -44.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $75 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOMO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +23.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.43. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -37.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $27.13 back on Jun 22. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 299,027 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $101,750 using the latest closing price.

MELLOR JOHN M, the CEO of Domo Inc., sale 6,788 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that MELLOR JOHN M is holding 379,171 shares at $185,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.30 for the present operating margin

+73.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -39.58. Equity return is now at value 99.10, with -52.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.