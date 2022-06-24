Here’s How Your Trade Owens Corning (OC) Aggressively Right Now

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.12. The company’s stock price has collected -10.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.41.

OC currently public float of 96.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 957.09K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went down by -10.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.81% and a quarterly performance of -20.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.47% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of -18.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to OC, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

OC Trading at -17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -17.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.23. In addition, Owens Corning saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Sandri Marcio A, who sale 1,108 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sandri Marcio A now owns 44,574 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $105,260 using the latest closing price.

Russell Paula, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Owens Corning, sale 1,000 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Russell Paula is holding 18,991 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +11.71. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.