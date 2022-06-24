Can Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Remain Competitive?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Best Buy Founder Richard Schulze Bought a Big Block of Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE :BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBY is at 1.43.

BBY currently public float of 200.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBY was 3.40M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY stocks went down by -0.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.79% and a quarterly performance of -26.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Best Buy Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.00% for BBY stocks with a simple moving average of -29.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBY, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

BBY Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.73. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -29.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Barry Corie S, who sale 4,388 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, Barry Corie S now owns 315,313 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $307,173 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Damien, the Pres., Omnichannel Ops & Serv of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 1,318 shares at $80.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Harmon Damien is holding 45,862 shares at $106,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+22.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +4.74. Equity return is now at value 61.10, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.