Buy or Sell Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (TOP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOP) went down by -7.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.53. The company’s stock price has collected 31.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

Is It Worth Investing in Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ :TOP) Right Now?

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 351.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TOP currently public float of 4.29M. Today, the average trading volume of TOP was 396.77K shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.38% for TOP stocks with a simple moving average of 55.38% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at 55.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.49% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +31.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares saw 139.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.26 for the present operating margin

+39.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares stands at +29.84.