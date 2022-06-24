Buy or Sell Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -9.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s stock price has collected -18.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE :NR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NR is at 2.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NR currently public float of 82.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NR was 619.60K shares.

NR’s Market Performance

NR stocks went down by -18.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.93% and a quarterly performance of -22.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Newpark Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.09% for NR stocks with a simple moving average of -12.56% for the last 200 days.

NR Trading at -21.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -30.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR fell by -18.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw 5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Young Donald Win, who purchase 19,252 shares at the price of $3.54 back on May 12. After this action, Young Donald Win now owns 87,702 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $68,160 using the latest closing price.

Young Donald Win, the Director of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Young Donald Win is holding 68,450 shares at $145,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.01 for the present operating margin

+14.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -4.15. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.