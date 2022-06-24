Boise Cascade Company (BCC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) went down by -10.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.17. The company’s stock price has collected -19.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE :BCC) Right Now?

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCC is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Boise Cascade Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.75, which is $29.26 above the current price. BCC currently public float of 39.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCC was 397.20K shares.

BCC’s Market Performance

BCC stocks went down by -19.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.22% and a quarterly performance of -23.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Boise Cascade Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.52% for BCC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BCC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $71 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to BCC, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BCC Trading at -25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -24.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCC fell by -19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.40. In addition, Boise Cascade Company saw -19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCC starting from Brown Dean Michael, who sale 2,394 shares at the price of $82.58 back on Mar 02. After this action, Brown Dean Michael now owns 47,929 shares of Boise Cascade Company, valued at $197,688 using the latest closing price.

Twedt Jill, the SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec of Boise Cascade Company, sale 4,000 shares at $77.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Twedt Jill is holding 29,932 shares at $311,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.25 for the present operating margin

+19.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boise Cascade Company stands at +8.99. Equity return is now at value 62.70, with 31.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.