AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) went down by -6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s stock price has collected -17.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE :ASIX) Right Now?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASIX is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AdvanSix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is $34.61 above the current price. ASIX currently public float of 27.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASIX was 213.18K shares.

ASIX’s Market Performance

ASIX stocks went down by -17.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.04% and a quarterly performance of -40.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for AdvanSix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.85% for ASIX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASIX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ASIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASIX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ASIX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ASIX Trading at -30.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -28.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASIX fell by -17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.72. In addition, AdvanSix Inc. saw -33.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASIX starting from Gramm Christopher, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $38.42 back on Jun 15. After this action, Gramm Christopher now owns 38,765 shares of AdvanSix Inc., valued at $38,420 using the latest closing price.

Gramm Christopher, the Controller of AdvanSix Inc., sale 6,186 shares at $46.36 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Gramm Christopher is holding 39,765 shares at $286,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+17.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdvanSix Inc. stands at +8.30. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.