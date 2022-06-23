We Analyzed the Future Direction of Flywire Corporation (FLYW), Here is What We Found

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s stock price has collected 15.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ :FLYW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Flywire Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.10, which is $12.33 above the current price. FLYW currently public float of 91.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLYW was 908.20K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stocks went up by 15.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly performance of -34.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for Flywire Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for FLYW stocks with a simple moving average of -46.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $24 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2022.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to FLYW, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

FLYW Trading at -21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw -52.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 79,485 shares at the price of $15.97 back on Jun 15. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 2,269,526 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $1,269,375 using the latest closing price.

Natauri Jo, the Director of Flywire Corporation, sale 79,485 shares at $15.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Natauri Jo is holding 2,269,526 shares at $1,269,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.96. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.