We Analyzed the Future Direction of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), Here is What We Found

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) went up by 21.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s stock price has collected 20.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/04/22 that SEC Charges Cannabis and SPAC Promoter With Fraud

Is It Worth Investing in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX :YCBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YCBD is at 1.74.

YCBD currently public float of 40.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YCBD was 287.02K shares.

YCBD’s Market Performance

YCBD stocks went up by 20.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.43% and a quarterly performance of -38.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.87% for cbdMD Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.05% for YCBD stocks with a simple moving average of -56.82% for the last 200 days.

YCBD Trading at -20.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.63%, as shares sank -37.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +20.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5528. In addition, cbdMD Inc. saw -52.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YCBD starting from Kennedy Thomas Ronan, who purchase 7,400 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Aug 24. After this action, Kennedy Thomas Ronan now owns 7,400 shares of cbdMD Inc., valued at $15,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.10 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for cbdMD Inc. stands at -52.60. Equity return is now at value -32.70, with -27.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.28.