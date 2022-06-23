Sonoco Products Company (SON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE :SON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SON is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sonoco Products Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $65.83, which is $11.04 above the current price. SON currently public float of 97.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SON was 575.84K shares.

SON’s Market Performance

SON stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.72% and a quarterly performance of -11.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Sonoco Products Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.07% for SON stocks with a simple moving average of -7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SON

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SON, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

SON Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.99. In addition, Sonoco Products Company saw -5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Albrecht Julie C, who sale 1,693 shares at the price of $61.89 back on Apr 25. After this action, Albrecht Julie C now owns 54,091 shares of Sonoco Products Company, valued at $104,780 using the latest closing price.

Cummings Harold G III, the Staff VP,Treasurer of Sonoco Products Company, purchase 2,200 shares at $56.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Cummings Harold G III is holding 5,761 shares at $124,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Company stands at -1.53. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.