NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) went up by 5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s stock price has collected 10.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ :NEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEO is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.33, which is $10.42 above the current price. NEO currently public float of 121.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEO was 2.63M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stocks went up by 10.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.01% and a quarterly performance of -55.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for NeoGenomics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for NEO stocks with a simple moving average of -70.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

NEO Trading at -15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw -76.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from Bonello William, who sale 3,209 shares at the price of $18.29 back on Mar 07. After this action, Bonello William now owns 98,516 shares of NeoGenomics Inc., valued at $58,693 using the latest closing price.

McKenzie Kathryn B, the Chief Financial Officer of NeoGenomics Inc., sale 1,846 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that McKenzie Kathryn B is holding 11,689 shares at $64,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.66 for the present operating margin

+37.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -1.72. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.