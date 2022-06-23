Here’s How Your Trade Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Aggressively Right Now

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went down by -0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.63, which is $30.71 above the current price. NTR currently public float of 550.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 3.61M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went down by -1.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.07% and a quarterly performance of -17.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Nutrien Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.77% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $116 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTR, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

NTR Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.81. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+31.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +11.38. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.