Here’s How Your Trade Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Aggressively Right Now

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.60. The company’s stock price has collected -14.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE :CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.54.

CNQ currently public float of 1.15B and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNQ was 2.66M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ stocks went down by -14.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.83% and a quarterly performance of -15.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.44% for CNQ stocks with a simple moving average of 2.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNQ, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CNQ Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -19.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.21. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.65 for the present operating margin

+34.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.50. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.