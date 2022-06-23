Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s stock price has collected -4.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE :ASX) Right Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASX is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.10, which is $1.54 above the current price. ASX currently public float of 1.56B and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASX was 6.99M shares.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASX stocks went down by -4.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.02% and a quarterly performance of -14.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.67% for ASX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.10 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2021.

ASX Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw -17.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.03 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +11.21. The total capital return value is set at 13.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.95. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 82.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.33. Total debt to assets is 32.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.