Buy or Sell Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.49. The company’s stock price has collected 19.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/04/20 that Upwork shares rise sharply on strength of freelance work

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ :UPWK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPWK is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Upwork Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.18, which is $11.77 above the current price. UPWK currently public float of 118.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPWK was 1.25M shares.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK stocks went up by 19.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.35% and a quarterly performance of -12.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for Upwork Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.81% for UPWK stocks with a simple moving average of -35.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 17th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to UPWK, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

UPWK Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +19.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.39. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -40.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 30,455 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Jun 21. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 833,489 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $586,548 using the latest closing price.

Srinivasan Leela, the Director of Upwork Inc., sale 3,896 shares at $20.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Srinivasan Leela is holding 39,210 shares at $78,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.63 for the present operating margin

+72.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -11.19. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.