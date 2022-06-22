Is Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) a Keeper?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $401.49. The company’s stock price has collected 13.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Upstart Stock Plunges as Full-Year Revenue Outlook Is Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UPST) Right Now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.92, which is $11.69 above the current price. UPST currently public float of 73.39M and currently shorts hold a 31.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPST was 11.75M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST stocks went up by 13.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.88% and a quarterly performance of -69.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.78% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.60% for UPST stocks with a simple moving average of -76.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $41 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UPST, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

UPST Trading at -35.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +13.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.50. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw -74.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Nicoll Alison, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, Nicoll Alison now owns 412,983 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $337,492 using the latest closing price.

Nicoll Alison, the General Counsel and Secretary of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $48.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Nicoll Alison is holding 412,983 shares at $360,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 10.00 for asset returns.