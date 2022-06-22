Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) went down by -3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.22. The company’s stock price has collected -24.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/28/22 that Redbox Shares Are Defying Gravity at 13 Times Their Pending Buyout Price

Is It Worth Investing in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :RDBX) Right Now?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 133.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.75, which is -$9.43 below the current price. RDBX currently public float of 10.59M and currently shorts hold a 38.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDBX was 21.03M shares.

RDBX’s Market Performance

RDBX stocks went down by -24.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 205.26% and a quarterly performance of 289.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.00% for Redbox Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.20% for RDBX stocks with a simple moving average of 62.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDBX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RDBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDBX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDBX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for RDBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RDBX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

RDBX Trading at 103.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.71%, as shares surge +118.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +482.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDBX fell by -24.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Redbox Entertainment Inc. saw 56.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RDBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.65 for the present operating margin

-23.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stands at -2.53. Equity return is now at value -255.60, with -46.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.