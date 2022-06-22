Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/23/22 that Winnebago Misses Profit-Margin Estimates. Its Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE :WGO) Right Now?

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WGO is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.22, which is $22.34 above the current price. WGO currently public float of 31.36M and currently shorts hold a 19.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WGO was 860.42K shares.

WGO’s Market Performance

WGO stocks went up by 1.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.12% and a quarterly performance of -23.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Winnebago Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.59% for WGO stocks with a simple moving average of -25.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WGO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WGO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $52 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WGO reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for WGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to WGO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

WGO Trading at -7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.66. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw -38.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from West Christopher David, who sale 316 shares at the price of $66.34 back on Feb 07. After this action, West Christopher David now owns 22,389 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc., valued at $20,963 using the latest closing price.

Blase Maria Favlana, the Director of Winnebago Industries Inc., purchase 364 shares at $66.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Blase Maria Favlana is holding 9,981 shares at $24,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+17.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Winnebago Industries Inc. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 26.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.86. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.79. Total debt to assets is 26.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.