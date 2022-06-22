Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s stock price has collected 5.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that SunPower and Sunnova Energy Get Downgraded. Buy Sunrun Instead, Says Goldman.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.29, which is $24.77 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 197.32M and currently shorts hold a 16.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 7.14M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 5.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.34% and a quarterly performance of -23.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.58% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of -32.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $340 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

RUN Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.84. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -31.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Philpot Michelle, who sale 376 shares at the price of $22.45 back on Jun 17. After this action, Philpot Michelle now owns 31,329 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $8,443 using the latest closing price.

Jurich Lynn Michelle, the Co-Executive Chair of Sunrun Inc., sale 3,749 shares at $22.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Jurich Lynn Michelle is holding 1,459,226 shares at $84,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.08 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.