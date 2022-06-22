Here’s Our Rant About The ODP Corporation (ODP)

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) went down by -13.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.29. The company’s stock price has collected -17.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/19/21 that Tesla, GameStop, Coherent: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ :ODP) Right Now?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODP is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The ODP Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $19.75 above the current price. ODP currently public float of 47.95M and currently shorts hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODP was 428.10K shares.

ODP’s Market Performance

ODP stocks went down by -17.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.77% and a quarterly performance of -33.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for The ODP Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.19% for ODP stocks with a simple moving average of -28.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODP stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for ODP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODP in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $57 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODP reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for ODP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ODP, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

ODP Trading at -27.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares sank -24.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODP fell by -17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.42. In addition, The ODP Corporation saw -22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODP starting from GANNFORS JOHN, who sale 11,899 shares at the price of $46.42 back on Mar 22. After this action, GANNFORS JOHN now owns 72,436 shares of The ODP Corporation, valued at $552,403 using the latest closing price.

GANNFORS JOHN, the EVP-Chief Merchandising and of The ODP Corporation, sale 4,418 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that GANNFORS JOHN is holding 87,318 shares at $198,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.60 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The ODP Corporation stands at +2.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.