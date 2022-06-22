Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) went down by -67.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.65. The company’s stock price has collected 4.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/18/21 that Athira Pharma Falls 40% Amid Questions About CEO’s PhD Research

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ATHA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Athira Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.67, which is $29.82 above the current price. ATHA currently public float of 35.75M and currently shorts hold a 8.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHA was 293.88K shares.

ATHA’s Market Performance

ATHA stocks went up by 4.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.42% and a quarterly performance of -20.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for Athira Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -68.19% for ATHA stocks with a simple moving average of -74.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $33 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHA reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ATHA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATHA, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ATHA Trading at -71.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -71.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA fell by -67.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc. saw -35.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from Romano Kelly A, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.11 back on Mar 31. After this action, Romano Kelly A now owns 8,315 shares of Athira Pharma Inc., valued at $104,880 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -19.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.07.