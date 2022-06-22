Altus Power Inc. (AMPS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) went down by -6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.35. The company’s stock price has collected 13.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE :AMPS) Right Now?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Altus Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $3.26 above the current price. AMPS currently public float of 66.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPS was 624.14K shares.

AMPS’s Market Performance

AMPS stocks went up by 13.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.09% and a quarterly performance of -3.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for Altus Power Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.66% for AMPS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPS reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for AMPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

AMPS Trading at 23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.85%, as shares surge +19.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS rose by +13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.33 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +8.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.47.