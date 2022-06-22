Alcoa Corporation (AA) Just Got Our Attention

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/22 that Tesla, Dow Are Handling Inflation. Alcoa Shows It Isn’t Easy.

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE :AA) Right Now?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AA is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Alcoa Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.78, which is $39.32 above the current price. AA currently public float of 182.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AA was 7.05M shares.

AA’s Market Performance

AA stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.29% and a quarterly performance of -44.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Alcoa Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.56% for AA stocks with a simple moving average of -18.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AA, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

AA Trading at -23.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.09. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Slaven John D, who sale 28,326 shares at the price of $75.33 back on Feb 24. After this action, Slaven John D now owns 54,730 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $2,133,761 using the latest closing price.

Elam Harden Sonya, the EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer of Alcoa Corporation, sale 1,317 shares at $78.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Elam Harden Sonya is holding 33,484 shares at $102,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.01 for the present operating margin

+21.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at +3.45. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.