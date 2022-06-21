We Analyzed the Future Direction of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), Here is What We Found

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) went down by -9.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.85. The company’s stock price has collected -16.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/21 that Archegos Collapse Exposes Disclosure Loopholes

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ :VNOM) Right Now?

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.27, which is $9.75 above the current price. VNOM currently public float of 64.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNOM was 489.67K shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM stocks went down by -16.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.54% and a quarterly performance of -2.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Viper Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.01% for VNOM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $29 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to VNOM, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

VNOM Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM fell by -16.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.66. In addition, Viper Energy Partners LP saw 34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $35.39 back on Jun 08. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 940,493 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP, valued at $1,769,360 using the latest closing price.

BX Guidon Topco LLC, the 10% Owner of Viper Energy Partners LP, sale 50,000 shares at $35.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BX Guidon Topco LLC is holding 940,493 shares at $1,769,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.42 for the present operating margin

+72.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Partners LP stands at +11.59. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.