Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -8.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $288.46. The company’s stock price has collected -18.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Frackers Hold Back Production as Oil Nears $100 a Barrel

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE :PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $310.10, which is $82.13 above the current price. PXD currently public float of 240.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.40M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD stocks went down by -18.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.22% and a quarterly performance of -5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.96% for PXD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $234 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $216. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

PXD Trading at -12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -18.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $270.05. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from BERG MARK STEPHEN, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $286.90 back on Jun 08. After this action, BERG MARK STEPHEN now owns 47,046 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $717,250 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Tyson L., the SVP, Human Resources of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, sale 1,835 shares at $279.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Taylor Tyson L. is holding 4,876 shares at $512,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.62 for the present operating margin

+38.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +11.82. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.