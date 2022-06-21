Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.77. The company’s stock price has collected -5.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/22 that Snap’s Guidance Was So Bad, It’s Pulling Down Pinterest and Meta Platforms With It

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Pinterest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 21 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.24, which is $10.06 above the current price. PINS currently public float of 571.23M and currently shorts hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 14.05M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went down by -5.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.70% and a quarterly performance of -30.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.71% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of -46.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $23 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to PINS, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

PINS Trading at -12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.45. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -49.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Gavini Naveen, who sale 5,491 shares at the price of $20.00 back on May 12. After this action, Gavini Naveen now owns 529,551 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $109,820 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Evan, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 57,525 shares at $19.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Sharp Evan is holding 0 shares at $1,111,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+79.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at +12.27. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.25.