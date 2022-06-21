Micron Technology Inc. (MU) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s stock price has collected -10.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Micron Technology Stock Slumps After Getting Downgraded Again

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Micron Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $108.55, which is $52.79 above the current price. MU currently public float of 1.11B and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 20.98M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went down by -10.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.53% and a quarterly performance of -29.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.35% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of -28.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to MU, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

MU Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.77. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw -40.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from ARNZEN APRIL S, who sale 5,600 shares at the price of $76.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, ARNZEN APRIL S now owns 89,172 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $425,600 using the latest closing price.

Beard Robert P, the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary of Micron Technology Inc., sale 266 shares at $96.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Beard Robert P is holding 10,688 shares at $25,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.69 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.09. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.22. Total debt to assets is 12.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.