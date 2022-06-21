Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) went up by 14.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.74. The company’s stock price has collected 7.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RAPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.29, which is $32.51 above the current price. RAPT currently public float of 28.83M and currently shorts hold a 8.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAPT was 332.92K shares.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT stocks went up by 7.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.05% and a quarterly performance of -26.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.61% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.35% for RAPT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $44 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPT reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for RAPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to RAPT, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

RAPT Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares surge +25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw -54.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from COLUMN GROUP II, LP, who purchase 1,900 shares at the price of $12.45 back on May 25. After this action, COLUMN GROUP II, LP now owns 1,236,261 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,664 using the latest closing price.

COLUMN GROUP II, LP, the 10% Owner of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,900 shares at $12.45 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that COLUMN GROUP II, LP is holding 1,236,261 shares at $23,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1815.08 for the present operating margin

+73.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1814.95. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.11.