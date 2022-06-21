Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) went up by 26.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.44.

CCO currently public float of 467.77M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.93M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO stocks went up by 4.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.81% and a quarterly performance of -62.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for CCO stocks with a simple moving average of -52.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

CCO Trading at -36.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.13%, as shares sank -20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4505. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw -58.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who sale 561,112 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 31. After this action, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 104,872,541 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $886,557 using the latest closing price.

HAMMITT LISA, the Director of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., sale 68,207 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that HAMMITT LISA is holding 167,551 shares at $253,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.69 for the present operating margin

+32.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -19.36. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.