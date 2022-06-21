loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) went down by -11.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.53. The company’s stock price has collected -37.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in loanDepot Inc. (NYSE :LDI) Right Now?

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.51 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LDI currently public float of 49.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDI was 882.76K shares.

LDI’s Market Performance

LDI stocks went down by -37.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.16% and a quarterly performance of -64.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.91% for loanDepot Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.57% for LDI stocks with a simple moving average of -68.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LDI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LDI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to LDI, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

LDI Trading at -46.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.79%, as shares sank -44.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI fell by -37.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4970. In addition, loanDepot Inc. saw -68.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDI starting from FLANAGAN PATRICK J, who sale 133,417 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Jun 13. After this action, FLANAGAN PATRICK J now owns 992,398 shares of loanDepot Inc., valued at $280,176 using the latest closing price.

FLANAGAN PATRICK J, the Chief Financial Officer of loanDepot Inc., sale 79,408 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that FLANAGAN PATRICK J is holding 1,020,164 shares at $166,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDI

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.