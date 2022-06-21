Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY)?

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) went up by 138.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.31. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CNVY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $0.09 above the current price. CNVY currently public float of 70.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNVY was 105.82K shares.

CNVY’s Market Performance

CNVY stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.46% and a quarterly performance of -19.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 101.72% for CNVY stocks with a simple moving average of 52.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNVY stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CNVY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNVY in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $12 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNVY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CNVY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CNVY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

CNVY Trading at 86.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +108.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNVY rose by +156.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNVY

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.