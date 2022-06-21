Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) a Keeper?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went down by -36.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.06. The company’s stock price has collected 16.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/05/21 that Acadia Stock Is Plunging Again. The FDA Rejected a Drug Application.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.11, which is $16.27 above the current price. ACAD currently public float of 160.47M and currently shorts hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 2.05M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went up by 16.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.93% and a quarterly performance of -21.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.86% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of -39.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ACAD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

ACAD Trading at -32.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -25.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Schneyer Mark C., who sale 653 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jun 09. After this action, Schneyer Mark C. now owns 3,342 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $11,695 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS STEPHEN, the CEO of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,483 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that DAVIS STEPHEN is holding 75,875 shares at $99,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.20 for the present operating margin

+97.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -34.67. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with -31.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.