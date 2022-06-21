Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s stock price has collected -3.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Bank of America CFO Says Consumers Are in ‘Great Shape’

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE :BAC) Right Now?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAC is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Bank of America Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.47, which is $15.99 above the current price. BAC currently public float of 8.05B and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAC was 49.87M shares.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC stocks went down by -3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.49% and a quarterly performance of -25.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Bank of America Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.74% for BAC stocks with a simple moving average of -25.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $49 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAC reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for BAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

BAC Trading at -12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.85. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -28.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from Sieg Andrew M., who sale 18,407 shares at the price of $45.12 back on Jan 28. After this action, Sieg Andrew M. now owns 281,405 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $830,524 using the latest closing price.

BRAMBLE FRANK P, the Director of Bank of America Corporation, sale 2,200 shares at $48.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BRAMBLE FRANK P is holding 36,817 shares at $106,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +33.39. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.