Here’s Our Rant About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) went down by -10.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.74. The company’s stock price has collected -23.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/22 that Oasis, Whiting Reach Deal to Merge

Is It Worth Investing in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :WLL) Right Now?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLL is at 3.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.67, which is $30.58 above the current price. WLL currently public float of 39.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLL was 448.38K shares.

WLL’s Market Performance

WLL stocks went down by -23.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.87% and a quarterly performance of -8.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Whiting Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.07% for WLL stocks with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WLL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WLL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $78 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for WLL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WLL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

WLL Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLL fell by -23.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.18. In addition, Whiting Petroleum Corporation saw 17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLL starting from Rice Daniel J. IV, who purchase 15,150 shares at the price of $67.66 back on Nov 12. After this action, Rice Daniel J. IV now owns 25,219 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, valued at $1,025,028 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.72 for the present operating margin

+59.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stands at +27.90. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.