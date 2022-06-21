Here’s Our Rant About SES AI Corporation (SES)

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) went up by 14.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock price has collected 5.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE :SES) Right Now?

SES currently public float of 210.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SES was 888.14K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES stocks went up by 5.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.33% and a quarterly performance of -36.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for SES AI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.69% for SES stocks with a simple moving average of -45.82% for the last 200 days.

SES Trading at -30.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares sank -36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -54.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Hu Qichao, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.83 back on Jun 14. After this action, Hu Qichao now owns 583,659 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $95,798 using the latest closing price.

Ban Joanne, the CHIEF LEGAL & CORP. OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 26,859 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Ban Joanne is holding 238,613 shares at $108,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -12.30 for asset returns.