Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Symbotic Inc. (SYM)?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) went up by 10.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.77. The company’s stock price has collected 58.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 3 min ago that Walmart Discloses It Holds a 62.2% Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Soars.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ :SYM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Symbotic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.33, which is -$3.08 below the current price. SYM currently public float of 15.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYM was 352.62K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stocks went up by 58.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.67% and a quarterly performance of 69.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.83% for Symbotic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.88% for SYM stocks with a simple moving average of 84.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $18 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2022.

SYM Trading at 75.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.76%, as shares surge +99.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +77.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 68.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.